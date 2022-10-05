.

Drunken man wraps cobra around his hand, gets bitten twice

Tumkur (Karnataka): A drunken man from Karnataka's Tumkur coiled a cobra around his hand and was seen wandering on the road at Shiragate on Wednesday. Saleem, who was bitten by the snake twice, did not let the cobra go and wandered around the road. The passersby asked him to release the snake but he refused. Later, he was admitted to ICU in a government hospital. Meanwhile, Dileep, a reptile expert who came to the spot after knowing the matter, caught the cobra safely and released it in the Devarayanadurga forest.