In a bizarre incident, a woman official identified as Rachna Kesarwani, the Deputy Labour Commissioner of Devipatan Division, gave a hard time to police in an inebriated condition. According to a video clip that went viral on social media on Sunday, Kesarwani can be seen insisting on driving despite being in an inebriated condition. The incident took place on April 27. In the video, it could be seen that a woman cop is trying to convince Kesarwani to sit in the back seat of the car, but she was repeatedly trying to occupy the driver’s seat. SHO of Jarwal Road police station Rajesh Kumar Singh said that on April 27, Kesarwani was going from Lucknow to Gonda. However, she lost her way and moved towards Bahraich, and then rammed her car into a road divider. Police arrived at the spot and saw Kesarwani was adamant to drive in an inebriated state. When police refused her to drive the car, she said that she is a divisional-level officer and not a district-level officer. The SHO said that when Kesarwani could not be controlled. Later, her husband was called and she was handed over to him in the presence of women police personnel.