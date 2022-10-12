.

Drunk driver rams car into pedestrians in Bengaluru; kills ex-soldier, injures four others Published on: 18 minutes ago

Bengaluru: An ex-military man was killed and four others were injured after a intoxicated driver rammed his car into a motorcycle and other pedestrians on the footpath in Bengaluru's Hebbal Police Station area on Monday night. The chilling CCTV footage of the incident shows deceased Ravi Shankar Rao, a retired soldier, and his companion stopping their two-wheeler and about to deboard, when a white car dashes into the frame and hits them head on before hitting a wall and coming to a halt. The other injured include Rao's friends Manjunath and Naveen, hotel staff Raghavendra and the accused, Nitin Poovaiah.