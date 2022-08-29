.

Amid heavy rains on Saturday in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district in Karnataka, two people were about to get washed away with a tractor in an overflowing ditch near Chandragiri village on Sunday morning. The locals, however, managed to save them with the help of a rope and used it to pull the truck laden with milk cans out of the flowing waters. Another similar case was reported near Vaddagere village panchayat. Locals rescued a young man, who was drowning with his bike in a water-filled pit on the Koratagere-Waddagere main road.