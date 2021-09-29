.

DFI and Botlab Dynamics organise drone light show at IIT Delhi



Drone Federation of India organised a drone light show in association with BotLab Dynamics on Tuesday at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. A swarm of 80 indigenously built drones took off for the show. Among the various formations at the light show, the most notable ones were a DNA structure, cylindrical cone, the Indian flag and a 'Thank U' formation for honouring the Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Pradeep Singh Kharola, who is retiring by September end.