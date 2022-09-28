.

Published on: 33 minutes ago

See how a tiny-looking drone flies in mid-air, carrying a load of medicines from Nizamabad to remote Nirmal. It covered a distance of 70 kms in less than an hour and delivered medicines to the GK Hospitals in time. Transporting the same by road would have taken more than one and half hours. Nearly an hour is saved via this drone delivery. A startup called TSAW-Medkaart successfully launched the drone delivery of medicines in Telangana on Monday evening. The TSAW drone came hovering in mid sky, scanned a QR code atop the hospital building and landed on terrace safely. The day is not far off when drones play a critical role in faster delivery of medicines in B2B transactions.