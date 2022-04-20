.

Watch: Dantewada DRG jawans carry pregnant woman on cot to hospital Published on: 11 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In a video from Dantewada of Chhattisgarh, DRG jawans carried a pregnant woman, who was lying on a cot on their shoulders and reached the hospital on time. The road of village Rewali was cut off at many places by the Naxalites, due to which the ambulances could not reach the village for emergency cases. Meanwhile, the pregnant woman Kurma Nande, a resident of village Rewali, had labor pains on Tuesday. With an ambulance no were in sight, the villagers were seen carrying the woman on a cot. Moved by the plight, the DRG personnel came to their rescue and lend their shoulders to carry the woman to the main road. From there on, she was rushed to Palnar Health Center in a patrol vehicle. In the health center, the woman gave birth to a healthy boy and the lives of both the woman and the newborn child were said to be stable. Timely help by DRG personnel received wide appreciation.