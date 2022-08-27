.

Braveheart dog kills snake, saves owner's family

Proving that a dog is indeed a man’s best friend, a pet dog saved its owner from a snake in UP's Mirzapur district. The dog attacked the snake and killed it by risking its life. Pravesh Dubey a resident of Tilathi village in the Chilah police station area who owns a female dog "Jimmy" said, "I was watching TV when my wife complained of Jimmy barking continuously suspecting she has seen something. Over which I came out and saw an 8-foot long snake, and Jimmy engaged in a fight with the snake. I rushed outside fearing the snake might attack me, after 10 minutes of the fight, she killed the snake and came outside, then I threw the snake away. As the locals got to know about the incident they are praising Jimmy for her bravery."