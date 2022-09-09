.

Caught on cam! Dog bites Zomato delivery agent in Maharashtra's Panvel Published on: 3 hours ago

A Zomato delivery agent was attacked by a dog at a residential community in Maharashtra's Panvel, a couple of weeks ago. The recently trickled out video shows the dog attacking the delivery agent soon after he steps out of the elevator. The victim could be seen crying in pain and showing blood from his crotch where he was injured in the dog bite. Sources said the injured identified as Narendra Periyar (33) was treated by the dog owner at a hospital in Navi Mumbai.