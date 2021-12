.

Tamil Nadu MLA E. Raja wins bronze for India: WATCH Published on: 7 minutes ago



Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator E. Raja from Sankarankoil has brought laurels to India after winning a bronze medal at the Asian-level weightlifting competition in Turkey. Raja won the medal in the 140 kg category weight-lift. The tournament is organised by the International Powerlifting Federation, the Asian Powerlifting Federation.