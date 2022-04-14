.

Madurai: Devotees witness celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar

Madurai: Devotees thronged to Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai on April 14 to witness the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, widely known as Meenakshi Sundrasheswar Thirukalyanam. The divine knot was tied by 10.50am in the presence of thousands of devotees gathered to witness the event. Devotees are overwhelmed that they were allowed to take part in celebrations in person after a two-year pandemic-induced gap. The temple's car festival will be held on April 15 and the Kallazhagar festival would be on April 16. ANI