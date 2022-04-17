.

Devotees throng churches across India for Easter celebrations Published on: 20 minutes ago

Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi: Festival of Easter is being celebrated across India on April 17. Devotees took part in mass and prayer sessions in churches across the country. Easter mass and prayer sessions were held at St Mary's Cathedral Basilica in Kochi, Kerala. Sounds of hymns and prayers rang across the centuries-old cathedral. In Mumbai, the famous St Michael's Church also hosted special Easter prayers. In Chennai, devotees offered prayers in a church in Nungambakkam. Easter is a holy Christian festival that celebrates Jesus rising from the dead.