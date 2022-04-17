.

Devotees throng Aishmuqam Shrine to celebrate annual Zool festival Published on: 44 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Anantnag: The Centuries-old tradition of burning 'Mashals' popularly known as ‘Zool’ was observed on April 15. Devotees flock to Aishmuqam Shrine to celebrate the festival. They also participated in the traditional `mashal' procession. The shrine of Hazrat Zain-din Wali is situated on a hill lock in the Aishmuqam village of South Kashmir. ‘Zool’ is one of the important festivals celebrated across the Valley to pay obeisance to Shiekh Zaina-ud-din Wali.