Devotees take dip in toxic Yamuna water on first day of Chhath puja Published on: 53 minutes ago



Devotees took a holy dip in the River Yamuna that had a thick layer of toxic foam near Kalindi Kunj on the first day of Chhath Puja on Monday. The people expressed their displeasure with the quality of water in the river. According to experts, the toxic foam is due to high phosphate content following the discharge of industrial pollutants, including detergents into the river. Ammonia levels in the river have also been increasing.