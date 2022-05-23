.

Watch: Devotees stranded mid-air in cable cars due to bad weather

Torrential rains accompanied by strong winds led to 80 devotees being stranded mid-air in their cable cars for hours. They were on their way to visit "Maa Sharda" in Maihar tehsil of Satna District. Bad weather in the region led to a power disruption that stalled the cable cars. As many as 28 cable cars were seen swinging mid-air rocked by the strong gales. The devotees after being rescued alleged the company operating the ropeway for the mishap, as they did not have any alternate arrangements in place for power supply during an emergency situation. Fortunately, none were injured.