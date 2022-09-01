.

Devotees pouring to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh at Lalbaugcha Raja Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi, a grand festival celebrated with great pomp and splendor holds a great religious significance among the Hindus. This 10-day long festival began on August 31. Devotees continue to arrive for the "darshan" of Lord Ganesh and offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai as the 10-day long festivities kicked off on Wednesday. With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities following a two year long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, excitement among people has been much higher this time. A sea of devotees is expected to throng the pandal to take the blessings of their revered god as the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesha idol is one of the most anticipated one in Mumbai.