.

Devotees allege poor management of crowds at Tirumala temple, raise slogans Published on: 3 hours ago



Tirumala: Slogans of ‘EO (Executive Officer) down down’ reverberated through the Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, January 13, amid the Vaikunta Ekadashi darshan. The devotees alleged that due to inadequate arrangements made by the Executive Officer (EO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which oversees affairs at the temple, they were forced to wait in the queue for hours without food and water. Devotees also expressed their outrage over the alleged preferential treatment provided to VIPs, who skipped the queue for the darshan.