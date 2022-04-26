.

Nothing wrong in reciting Hanuman Chalisa in homes or temples: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis of misleading the people on the Hanuman Chalisa row in Mumbai. “Devendra Fadnavis is misleading people. No one is punished for chanting Hanuman Chalisa. If anyone wants to chant it, they can do it in their homes or temples. Trying to get inside someone else’s home and destroying their peace is wrong,” said Raut. Raut’s reply came after Fadnavis (on Monday) alleged that the state government has “taken up the role of Hitler.”