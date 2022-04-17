.

Delhi Police appeals public to report suspicious activities after Jahangirpuri violence Published on: 29 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Delhi: As alleged attempts were made to create communal tension in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi on April 16, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak on April 17 requested people to report suspicious activities taking place in their respective regions. “People are requested to inform police if suspicious activities take place in their area or any group indulge in an argument. We have arrested 14 people, 7 cases were filed and weapons were recovered,” said Special CP Pathak.