Man hits 3 persons with iron rod allegedly after their pet barked at him in Delhi Published on: 2 hours ago

A shocking incident came to light when a man allegedly hit three members of a family with an iron rod after their pet dog barked at him in Delhi's Paschim Vihar on July 3. According to reports, the man hit them with an iron rod causing injuries to the man and the dog. The incident was captured on CCTV and the video footage largely surfaced on social media. A complaint has been filed in this regard. All the injured persons were admitted to a hospital.