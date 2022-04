.

Fire in parts of Bhalaswa landfill site continues to rage

New Delhi: Some areas of the Bhalaswa landfill site in Delhi continue to burn on Thursday. The fire broke out on April 26. A thick blanket of smoke could be seen surrounding the dump yard. Fire tenders are still on the job. Schools in the locality have been shut down as the fire is causing heavy smoke in the area. ANI