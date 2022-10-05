.

Defense Minister performs 'Shastra Puja' in army camp at Auli Published on: 2 hours ago

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand to the Army camp at Auli in Chamoli district of Uttrakhand on the occasion of Vijayadashmi on October 5. Singh reached Auli at 8 am by a special Army helicopter and interacted with the soldiers. He congratulated the soldiers on Vijayadashami. The Defense Minister was seen performing 'Shastra Puja' in the presence of Army Chief Manoj Pandey. He performed the Puja to mark the celebrations of Vijayadashmi. In his address from the Auli Military Station, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence in the armed forces of the country saying, "our country is in safe hands." Singh was seen enjoying a light moment with the soldiers.