.

Dead body washed away during funeral in Bihar Published on: 10 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of a half-burnt corpse and a tractor carrying a DJ getting washed away in the Dhanarjay River in Bihar's Nawada has come to the fore. According to sources, an 80-year-old man, Arjun Singh died in Chitarkoli village and the family had arranged a DJ for the funeral. The DJ was brought on a tractor to play on the river ghat. The body was being cremated on a wooden pyre. Meanwhile, suddenly there was a strong flood in the Dhanarjay river. The half-burnt dead body and the tractor-carrying DJ got washed away in the flood.