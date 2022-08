.

Giridih policemen groove on Bollywood number Published on: 24 minutes ago

A video of policemen in Jharkhand's Giridih dancing to a song has surfaced on social media. They are seen dancing their hearts out in front of officials, including DSP Sanjay Rana. The event was organized at the residential campus of Giridih SP Amit Renu. The police personnel in khaki uniforms and commando dresses are seen dancing in joy in the viral video.