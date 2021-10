.

When Mount Nyiragongo, one of Africa's most dangerous volcanoes, erupted in May, many families were forced to flee and settle in other areas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Many young children were placed in shelters, having been taken out of school. A local dance company in Goma is running classes to give these children a stable setting where they can socialise with other children.