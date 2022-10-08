.

As part of the Wildlife Week kickstarted on October 2, the birthday of a rescued elephant, Rajni, was celebrated with the cutting of 14-pound cake at Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, Makulakocha, in Seraikela region of Jharkhand. Amid the presence of schoolchildren, forest guards and officers, the birthday of elephant was celebrated with fanfare. The elephant was offered pumpkin and bananas to relish. West Dalma forest ranger Dinesh Chandra, said, "It was a joyous moment. The purpose of the event was to create awareness about wild animals among children and others. Wild animals play an important in our life. Preservation of flora and fauna was the motto of organising the birthday of elephant Rajni."