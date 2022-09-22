.

Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh seek blessings of 'Maa Chintpurni' in HP Published on: Sep 22, 2022, 3:51 PM IST

Noted singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh offered prayers at the holy shrine of 'Maa Chintpurni' with their families in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The priest of the temple, Nabha Kalia, performed special worship for them. The singers said that they got spiritual peace after visiting the 'Shaktipeeth'. During this, their fans took selfies with them. Ashok Dogra, additional temple officer of Chintpurni temple, presented 'chunari' to both of them. The video of singers worshiping in the temple has surfaced on social media.