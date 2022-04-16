.

Cylinder explodes in tea shop near Kakinada fishing harbor in Andhra Published on: 21 minutes ago

A massive gas cylinder explosion occurred at a tea shop on Saturday at Kakinada fishing harbor in Andhra Pradesh. When the gas stove was lit for making tea, it caught fire because of the leakage and led to an explosion. The explosion was so massive that a fireball went up in the air and could be seen from a long distance. However, luckily no one got injured as everyone fled before the blast. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused.