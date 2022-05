.

Cyclone Asani brings chariot-like structure to Andhra shores Published on: 24 minutes ago

Srikakulam: Amid cyclone Asani, waves brought in chariot-like structure to Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday. Villagers who saw it floating and brought it to the shore believe that tidal waves have brought it from some South Asian country. As news about the structure in the village spread, people from neighboring villages flocked to see the structure.