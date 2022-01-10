.

Viral video: Cute child 'reporter' highlights bad state of Kashmir roads Published on: 3 hours ago



Amid heavy snowfall in Kashmir in the last few days, a video of a small girl highlighting the bad state of roads in her village is going viral on social media. The girl who is hardly six can be seen walking through the muddy village road, describing how dilapidated it was as her mother captures her in the camera. Blaming rains and snow, the cute 'reporter' says the road is in shambles so much so that no guests would want to come to the village. The video has been viewed by thousands with people lauding the young child's ground reporting.