Video: Crowd envelopes train loco in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia station Published on: 4 hours ago

A video of a dummy locomotive placed outside the Ballia railway station premises has gone viral on social media, purportedly showing a large number of people standing on the side aisle of the dummy engine as well on the rooftop. The engine of the train was completely enveloped by crowds and not an inch of space left for others. As per the information, the crowds gathered at the premises to watch some procession.