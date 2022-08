.

Baby crocodile rescued from Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara Published on: 16 hours ago

A baby crocodile was rescued by former Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) councilor Bandish Shah in Gujarat's Vadodara on Friday. It's a 3-foot crocodile found by the councilor while he was playing golf in Lakshmi Vilas Palace. The crocodile is believed to have dragged along with the water flow from the Vishwamitri river. It was released to a safer place.