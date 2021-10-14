.

Watch: Crocodile appears on Hubli-Solapur national highway Published on: 2 hours ago



Bagalkot: A huge crocodile appeared on Hubli-Solapur national highway at Anagawadi bridge in Beelagi Taluk of Bagalkot district which created panic among people. The crocodile was on the highway for 3 minutes yesterday night. There are many Crocodiles in the backwaters of Almatti Dam. Earlier, two people were killed by Crocodiles near the Anagawadi bridge. People have urged the government to take action to avoid such incidents in the future.