Cop, wife fall into drain on waterlogged road in UP's Aligarh

A cop, who was riding a bike, while his wife was pillion riding, fell into a drain as the road was inundated with rain water in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, a cop and his wife were heading to a hospital when the incident took place. The couple had a miraculous escape. The video clip shows the cop navigating the waterlogged road and the front wheel hits something and the couple fell into the drain water. Soon after, people, who witnessed the incident rushed to the spot to rescue them. The coop was identified as Dayanand Singh and he said, "He could not see the drain as the road was submerged with rainwater."