Congress should appoint its president: Sanjay Raut



Mumbai: Expressing surprise over Congress for being headless for so long, Shiva Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "It is not fair to give statements on the internal issues of another party, but Congress is being an old party it should have appointed the president. Congress has made a significant contribution to the freedom struggle. It is not a good thing that Congress has not had a president for the past few years. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking advantage of this. If there is party leadership, the workers will work hard to strengthen the party."