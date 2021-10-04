.

Cold tightens grip on Kashmir as it snows near Amarnath cave Published on: 2 hours ago



The mercury dropped several notches below in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir as light snowfall was recorded in the higher reaches, including places near Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir's Pahalgam while other parts of the Valley witnessed light rain between Saturday and Sunday night with a temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius. According to the Metrological Department, a temperature of 10. 8-degree Celcius was recorded in Pahalgam while a temperature of 15. 2 was recorded in the summer capital of Srinagar. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has said that "no heavy rains" are forecast in Jammu and Kashmir for the next one week.