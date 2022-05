.

Coimbatore: Masked thief's bid to steal cash from ATM goes awry Published on: 39 minutes ago |

Updated on: 31 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

A thief's futile exercise to steal cash from an ATM kiosk was captured on a CCTV camera at Karamadai in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. The burglar was wearing a mask. The thief spent some time at the kiosk looking for ways to steal the cash. But, suddenly the alarm rang, forcing him to flee from the spot.