.

Cobra crawls up a sleeping woman in Kalaburagi, video goes viral Published on: 2 hours ago

Kalaburagi: In a strange incident, a snake crawled on a woman's waist and sat on her while she was sleeping in a farm. The incident took place in Mallabad village of Afzalpur taluk of Karnataka's Kalaburagi district recently. The woman woke up and chanted God's name in fear with folded hands. After a while, the deadly cobra descended and disappeared from the place without harming her. The scene was captured by a local on his phone. The video is currently viral on social media.