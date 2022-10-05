.

Watch: CM Yogi feeds leopard cub, releases tiger in Gorakhpur zoo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fed milk to a leopard cub during his visit to Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Park and veterinary hospital in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. The chief minister was seen holding the cub and trying to feed it milk. The cub initially resisted drinking the milk but CM Yogi held him in his hands wearing protective gloves and fed the wild animal. Meanwhile, the CM released the white tigress Geeta, which was brought two and a half months ago, in the Zoological Park.