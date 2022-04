.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel performs tribal dance with artists

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was seen in a lighter mood on Tuesday. Baghel performed a tribal dance with artists of the Bastar band while playing an instrument at the National Tribal Literature Festival in Raipur. The Chief Minister entered the stage while playing an instrument drawing loud cheers from the audience. All along the seasoned politician had a big smile on his face.