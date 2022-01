.

Close shave for 5 as car catches fire in Ranchi ! WATCH



Five people of a family had a narrow escape when the car they were travelling in caught fire in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. According to the information, the car went into flames after it went of out of control of the driver and collided with a barricade near Ranchi Tata Marg. The car was enroute to Ranchi.