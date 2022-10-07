.

Clashes erupt during Durga idol immersion in Chhattisgarh Published on: 11 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Bilaspur: A clash broke out between two groups in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Friday during the immersion of Goddess Durga idols. The scuffle occurred between the two Durga puja committees over which party would go first for immersion, police said. The video shows one of the groups destroying the equipment of the vehicle with bricks and sticks, while the other group shattered the windshield glass of the truck.