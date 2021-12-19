.

Christmas returns to Mexico City's main square



The annual Christmas celebration at Mexico City's main Zocalo square, has resumed after two years, following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, with Mexicans finally being able to enjoy the festivities, including a light show and an amusement park. "It feels great. After almost two years of a sort of confinement, it is very gratifying to be able to enjoy the freedom that we Mexicans previously had," local resident Hector Rodriguez told the Associated Press on Friday. Instead of the traditional ice rink, Mexicans enjoyed a Ferris wheel, a merry-go-round, a rollercoaster, amongst other attractions. A forest with fake snow and a 15-foot (4.5-meter) tall ice slide was set up for children. Local artists performed on a stage set up for the occasion, singing traditional Christmas songs. Mexico's traditional celebrations have begun, with nine days of "Posadas" or gatherings that commemorate Mary and Joseph's wanderings as they searched for lodging, from December 16 to Christmas Eve.