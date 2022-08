.

School kids risk their lives, cross swollen river in Uttarakhand Published on: 3 hours ago

In the absence of a motorable road, the school children living in a village near Mori Vikaskhand in the Uttarakashi district of Uttarakhand were walking on a tree trunk or wooden log to cross the swollen river. People staying at 22 villages close to Govind Wildlife Sanctuary risk their lives every day to reach out to urban areas or marketplaces besides schools.