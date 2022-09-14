.

Uttarakhand: Child dies in father's lap, doctors told him to wait in queue Published on: 13 hours ago

A four-year-old child recently died in BD Pandey Hospital in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district as his father waited in a long queue in OPD after doctors refused to see the patient in the emergency ward. A viral video from the hospital shows the father crying and holding the dead child in his lap while a heartbroken mother wails nearby. The viral video is three days old. The parents took the child to the emergency ward due to a heavy crowd in OPD, but the doctor sent them back to the OPD where the child died as the parents were waiting in the queue.