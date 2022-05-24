.

Chhattisgarh CM offers 11,000-metre stole at Dantewada temple, creates world record

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel offers an 11-km-long red stole at a local goddess temple in Dantewada on Sunday. The attractively-designed chunri (stole) in red - the colour believed to engage positive energies and divine vibrations among worshippers - has been prepared by around 300 women within seven days, who work with the DANNEX Garment Factory. Earlier on Sunday, a world record was made in Dantewada by taking out a Chunri Yatra of the 11-km-long chunri. Bhupesh Baghel offered prayers at the temple on this occasion and wished for the prosperity of the state. “These women are our sisters, daughters. They have created a record by making 11,000-metre long chunri. I will be giving them a certificate,” Baghel told.