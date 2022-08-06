.

Mamallapuram (TN): Chess Olympiad 2022, the world’s biggest Chess championship is going in India. Indian players, who have had great performances and standings in the world of chess, are making it big in the tournament. Amid this, the foreign players visiting the country are relishing its great food and enjoying the globally acclaimed Indian hospitality. ETV Bharat spoke to some of the young foriegn players and asked them how they feel about their stay in India, and how do they like Indian food. (About the tournament: The 44th International Chess Olympiad began on July 28 and will end on August 10. It is being held at Poonjeri Village in Mamallapuram, 50 km from Chennai. The Grand inaugural ceremony was attended by PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M K Stalin apart from other dignitaries.)