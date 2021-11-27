.

Chennai Flood: Peoples struck in floods rescued by fire department Published on: 1 hours ago



Chennai: Officials from the fire department, on Saturday, rescued people stuck due to floods. Notably, Aalandur, Pazhavanthaangal, Airport, Pallavaram, Tambaram, Perungalathoor, Vandaloore, Selaiyur, Chrompettai, and the surrounding regions have been witnessing heavy rainfall. People in the Tambaram region have been stuck in their homes due to floods. Officials from the fire department rescued the people through boats today.