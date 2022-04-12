.

Chennai-based IT firm gifts 100 cars to its employees Published on: 26 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Ideas2IT, a Chennai-based IT firm on Monday gifted as many as 100 Maruti Suzuki cars to its employees for their constant support and unparalleled contributions to the company's success and growth. "We are gifting 100 cars to 100 of our employees who have been a part of us for more than 10 years. We have a strength of 500 employees. Our concept is to return the wealth we have received, to the employees," said Hari Subramanian, Marketing Head, Ideas2IT. This comes days after another Chennai-based software-as-a-service company (SaaS) Kissflow gifted luxury BMW cars to its five senior executives, each worth about Rs 1 crore, as a gift.