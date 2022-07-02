.

Traffic policeman cleans blocked drain in Chandigarh, video goes viral Published on: 1 hours ago

Chandigarh: Visuals of a traffic policeman cleaning a blocked drain in Chandigarh due to heavy rainfall on Thursday have surfaced on social media. Needless to say, everyone is praising the policeman for doing much more than his job needs him to do. The video shows the police cleaning the drain that got blocked due to garbage. Seeing the heavy waterlogging on the road, the traffic policeman, started cleaning the drain with his hands while getting wet in the rain. His action was appreciated by many and the video soon became viral on social media.